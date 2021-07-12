WWE Legend ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast. During it, he talked about the origins of Randy Orton’s punt finisher:. “During this time (1985) that we were working our (Arn and Ole Anderson) way into working with (Dick) Slater and Buzz (Sawyer), and we knew that was going to be our money, I worked with Buzz’s little brother, Brett Wayne Sawyer. We needed a catalyst to get us to Buzz and Dick, who were the top babyfaces. I just said, ‘What if I shoot Brett out on the floor, He’s on his hands and knees. I back up a couple steps, and I punt his head off. Brett, just go with it. Watch me out of your peripheral vision, and when I point that toe and kick you in the side of the head, just go with it.’ Well, I thought he was going to go with it, and he didn’t, and I punted his head off. That morphed a couple of decades later. That became the Randy Orton punt in the head. I gave that to Randy from that experience because if you can find that footage, it looked nasty. It looked like a finish.”