WWE Legend ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff Has Passed Away

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
 17 days ago
The professional wrestling world lost one of its biggest legends today as “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff passed away. He was 71 years old. His son Travis confirmed his passing with a post to Instagram this afternoon, along with a call for donations for his funeral expenses. Orndorff was a star...

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

