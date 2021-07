Life is hard for a Real Madrid fan at the moment. Right now, we’re looking at almost every big club make moves in the transfer market. Manchester United bought Sancho and are on the verge of signing Real Madrid’s very own Raphael Varane. PSG signed two former Real Madrid players in Achraf Hakimi and captain Sergio Ramos. You already know clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea will be making some signings at some point. After all, the transfer window has just started.