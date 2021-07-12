See the Lineup for the 2022 Stagecoach Country Music Festival

July 19, 2021 – Born & Raised Music Festival, the new Outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music and camping experience from AEG Presents, has revealed the daily lineups for its 2021 inaugural experience. Taking over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma, Saturday, September 18th and Sunday, September 19th with a special pre-festival Honky Tonk Friday, September 17th, the first-ever Born & Raised – “a weekend of music and camping for the outlaw in all of us” – will feature headlining sets from legendary Texas rock band ZZ Top, who will top the bill on Saturday night, and rising Outlaw country artist Cody Jinks, who will close out the festival on Sunday. The lineup and details for The Friday Night Honky Tonk have also been revealed. Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kick-off party will feature headliner William Clark Green along with sets from Zach Bryan, Tim Montana and Jamie Lin Wilson. More than 30 acts are slated to perform throughout the full weekend including Blackberry Smoke, Lucinda Williams, Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Robert Earl Keen, Pat Green, Jack Ingram and many more. See below for daily breakdown.