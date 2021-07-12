Abiraterone/Prednisone Combo Linked With Improvements in Fatigue and QoL, But Worsening Metabolic Changes in mCRPC

Chordoma is described as an extremely rare sarcoma that attacks the bones of the spine and base of the skull. Chordoma is described as an extremely rare sarcoma that attacks the bones of the spine and base of the skull. It is the most common tumor of the sacrum and cervical spine, accounting for about 3% of all bone tumors and about 20% of primary spinal tumors.1 These are often slow-growing, asymptomatic tumors that are difficult to treat because they form on critical structures such as the brainstem, spinal cord, and important nerves and arteries.