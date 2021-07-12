Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Researchers say many diagnosed with COVID-19 still suffering effects months after diagnosis

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scientists say that many who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are still suffering long term effects long after they test positive for the virus. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic say they are seeing multiple patients who continue to suffer from fatigue, brain fog, aching joints and other ailments long after their initial recovery. The long-term side effects tend to be most reported by older people and those with long-term or serious illnesses.

