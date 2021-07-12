A spoken-word love song to Los Angeles, in the performance-poetry movie musical ‘Summertime’

The mutant Atlanta rap star Young Thug has been a prolific mixtape force for a solid decade, but he’s only categorized one of his releases, the 2019 hit So Much Fun, as a straight-up studio album. So it’s notable that Thug his now making another album — his second, at least according to him — and that he’s calling it Punk. (He first announced that album title in 2019.) Thug started out as a challenging, boundary-pushing presence, and he now appears to think of himself as a rock star. Paradoxically, an album called Punk seems like the most retrograde thing that Young Thug could do, especially since it seems like Travis Barker will be involved.