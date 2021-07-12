HomePod 15 Beta Software Adds Lossless Audio Support
Back in June, Apple added higher-quality Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio support to Apple Music, but at launch, Lossless Audio was not available on the HomePod or the HomePod mini. Apple in a support document clarified that Lossless Audio would come to the HomePod and HomePod mini in the future, and it appears the higher quality audio will be available this fall when the new HomePod 15 software is available to the public.www.macrumors.com
