HomePod 15 Beta Software Adds Lossless Audio Support

Ever since Apple announced that lossless audio is coming to Apple Music, there are several questions that people have been asking. What is lossless audio? How can you experience it? What will you need to experience it? Does it work via Bluetooth, and so on. One of the questions that a lot of folks want an answer to is whether you can listen to lossless audio with a pair of TWS earphones. TWS earphones have become hugely popular in the past few years due to the fact they’re convenient. If you own a pair of TWS earphones and are wondering if you can use them to play lossless audio, we’ll answer that question for you along with a reasonable explanation.