Goodhue County, MN

One person goes to hospital after bike-vehicle collision near Hay Creek

By Erich Fisher
Post-Bulletin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED WING -- A vehicle-bicycle collision on Highway 58 in Goodhue County on Saturday sent one man to the hospital. Joan Larae Sharp, 75, of Red Wing, was driving a 2014 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 58, and Thomas Jerome Shroyer, 69, of Bloomington, Minn., was riding his bike southbound as well when the two collided near Old Church Road at milepost 18 at 11:19 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

