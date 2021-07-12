Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff Dies at Age 71

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has died, his son announced in an Instagram post on Monday. "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff wrote. "He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Orndorff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Combat#Cte#Wcw#Nitro#The Wwe Hall Of Fame#The Nwa Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Shows Up At New Promotion

Braun Strowman showed up at Bareknuckle FC’s show last night, headlined by Paige VanZant. He wrote, “Fun times at @bareknucklefc with my boy @mental_entity [email protected] so much @ashasebera_danabrooke and @uly_monster for the awesome seats. And nice meeting @bigbabymiller @coronacartel_ to say these fights were entertaining was an understatement!!! #bareknuckle #BigBoyClub #TheSmallestDudeIs245 #ThickBrothers #FightNight.”
WWEringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling Legend Appears Before AEW Dynamite

AEW is all about honoring the past and Charlotte, North Carolina is full of pro wrestling history. The company rolled into Charlotte tonight for Fight For The Fallen, and they had a very special guest appear before the show who also sat in on commentary for AEW Dark. Prior to...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees this year, and it looks like a Hall of Famer was let go a few months back. WhatCulture is reporting that WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April. The report notes that the length of Jeff Jarrett’s non-compete clause is...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For WWE Title Match At Summerslam

He’s next. Back in March, Bobby Lashley defeated the Miz to become the new WWE Champion, winning the title for the first time in his career. It was a win nearly fifteen years in the making and something that seemed like it would never come. Lashley has since dominated the title, having held it for over four months. He needs a new challenger and now we might know who that will be.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Bringing Back ‘Several’ Fired Names

WWE and Vince McMahon have let go several major, shocking names during the course of this year. However, could some of those currently ex-talents re-emerge back into the WWE Universe? According to a new report by Fightful Select, ‘several people’ who were fired by WWE this past year were apparently told that there is a “good chance they could be brought back” In addition to various superstars, WWE fired several backstage and personnel names as well. Could future WWE shows be ‘in jeopardy’?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

“Beautiful” Bobby Eaton Hospitalized – Details

EWrestlingNews.com has learned that NWA/WCW legend “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton was hospitalized earlier this week in Nashville, TN after suffering a bad fall. Eaton (age 63) is currently suffering from multiple broken fingers and a banged up hip. When Eaton is released from the hospital, he will be going through physical...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Why is The Miz in a wheelchair on WWE Raw?

POPULAR WWE star The Miz has left fans confused after he appeared on the show in a wheelchair. Here we outline why he’s been forced to take the measure and how he’s faring now. Why is The Miz in a wheelchair on WWE Raw?. The Miz has appeared in a...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Drops Matt Riddle Bombshell

‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle has accomplished quite a lot during his relatively short time in a WWE ring as not only was he a standout for WWE NXT but is also a former WWE United States Champion. However one thing that you probably won’t see out of Riddle anytime soon is a match against former WWE Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar. Is Brock Lesnar eligible for an ‘imminent’ WWE return?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW ‘Change Mind’ About Daniel Bryan Debut?

It has been quite a few weeks since there have been talks of Daniel Bryan signing with AEW. Ringside News had reported that CM Punk has also signed with AEW. AEW revaluated the plans for Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Cassidy Haynes, who reported that AEW signed Daniel Bryan, spoke...
WWEPWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/30)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing fallout from last week’s show where Finn Balor challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who accepted. WWE is also asking what’s next for John Cena now that Reigns has accepted the Balor challenge.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuts New Look In Photo

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for several months now. He was recently spotted by a fan and he is apparently in the best shape of his life.The fan took a picture which was first posted on the Twitter account “Fiending For Followers”. Bray Wyatt is...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Signs With New Company?

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar has been away from the company and he is a free agent now. He did not renew his contract with Vince McMahon’s company after it got expired. It turns out he is taking some other options into consideration rather than a return to WWE.
WWE411mania.com

Update On Randy Orton’s Status, Possible Return

It looks like Randy Orton is headed back the ring soon, if WWE live event cards are to be believed. As previously reported, Orton’s absence from WWE TV in recent weeks is because he is said to be on the company’s internal disabled/inactive list although there’s no word as to why.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Eyeing Another Second Generation Wrestler

WWE has many Superstars on their roster with pro wrestling in their blood. They have their eye on another second generation wrestler who has already worked a few enhancement matches for the company. Colby Corino is the son of Steve Corino, and the two will have a match on August...

Comments / 6

Community Policy