‘The Suicide Squad’ TV Spot Has Lots of New Footage of Our Favorite Boy King Shark

Looney Tunes will always hold a special place in the hearts of many fans but there's no denying that most of the younger fans aren't aware of its characters. This is why the upcoming Warner Bros. offering Space Jam: A New Legacy is an important project as it will help introduce the beloved cartoon characters led by Bugs Bunny to a whole new generation of audiences. However, despite all the hype surrounding the film, the direct sequel to 1996's Space Jam has already had its fair share of controversies over the last couple of months.