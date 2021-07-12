‘The Suicide Squad’ TV Spot Has Lots of New Footage of Our Favorite Boy King Shark
There’s a good chance a lot of the characters in The Suicide Squad will be dead by the time the end credits roll, but there are two specific characters I really hope make it. One is the miserable Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian. The other is everyone’s favorite new chonky boy, King Shark (AKA Nanaue), voiced by Sylvester Stallone. The recent kick-off of Shark Week has resulted in a new King Shark-centric The Suicide Squad TV spot, and it continues to suggest that this human-eating shark monster is going to swim his way into all of our hearts.www.slashfilm.com
