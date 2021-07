Full spoilers for Black Widow below! Marvel fans have known for some time that the villain Taskmaster would be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new film, but when the mask came off in the movie it wasn't who anyone expected, especially since it wasn't even known they were in the movie at all. In the third act of the movie comes the unmasking where it's shown that actress Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) is Taskmaster, a major change from the character's comic book counterpart. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Kurylenko opened up about her "unmasking" both in the film itself and to the Marvel fans watching around the world.