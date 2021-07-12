Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 122 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of McIntosh, or 13 miles south of Jackson, moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jackson.