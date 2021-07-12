Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upshur County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD AND NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles south of Winnsboro, moving northeast at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Perryville and Grice.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wood County, TX
County
Upshur County, TX
City
Winnsboro, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Upshur Wood#Northeastern Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Suni Lee's family goes wild watching Olympic daughter win gold

Suni Lee’s family watched the U.S. Olympic gymnast narrowly take the gold in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, cheering all the way from Minnesota. John Lee and Yeev Thoj are immigrants whose families fled Laos in the midst of the Vietnam War. Lee expressed his astonishment to WCCO radio in an interview after his daughter won.

Comments / 0

Community Policy