Special Weather Statement issued for Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Upshur; Wood SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD AND NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 155 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles south of Winnsboro, moving northeast at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Perryville and Grice.