Fortnite Adds NBA Star LeBron James as Part of Icon Series
NBA superstar LeBron James is joining Fortnite as part of the game’s Icon Series, and Epic Games has just put out a trailer and a blog post with plenty of details. The four-time NBA MVP and NBA champion will arrive in the Item Shop this week on July 14 at 8 PM ET. Jame will have two hoodie Outfits, and each one also comes with his Nike LeBron 19 signature shoe in different colors. The shoe hasn’t been released yet so, in a way, this is the only way fans can actually wear them.twinfinite.net
