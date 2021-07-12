What To Expect From Phoebe Philo’s New Brand? The Unexpected

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Inside the strategy of LVMH's Phoebe Philo investment. Vikram Alexei Kansara takes a closer look at the logic of LVMH's new brand venture with Phoebe Philo for Business of Fashion. "The group that skillfully manages giants like Louis Vuitton and Dior has a poor track record with start-ups," writes Kansara, citing the short-lived Fenty fashion label as an example. Questioning whether this time will be different, the writer posits that the rise of digital distribution and and allure of a new luxury brand will be a key to determining the success of Phoebe Philo, the label: "Phoebe Philo brand, positioned at the luxury end of the market, is a better fit for LVMH's playbook and may be a safer place for the group to experiment with a digital-first business model." {Business of Fashion}