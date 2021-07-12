What To Expect From Phoebe Philo’s New Brand? The Unexpected
An ecstatic sense of elation has been set running by today's news that Phoebe Philo is making a comeback to fashion. That's no exaggeration. After four long years of dealing with the bereft feeling of abandonment since she left Céline in 2017, the international sisterhood of Philophiles – all the women who grew up relying on her as the solver of all wardrobe agonies – are suddenly on a high of hope. The hope of the comeback of the cool, the ease, the adrenalin thrill of clothes that offer us a way to be ourselves.
