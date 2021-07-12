Black Adam Set Photos Tease Dwayne Johnson Costume and Massive Scale

Jungle Cruise is one of the many movies that was delayed due to the pandemic, but Disney fans will finally get to see the film that's based on the Disneyland ride later this month. The movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock alongside Emily Blunt, and they clearly had a lot of fun working together. In fact, they recently spoke with ET Online and Blunt shared that her nickname for The Rock is "Toots."