Black Adam Set Photos Tease Dwayne Johnson Costume and Massive Scale

By Joseph Baxter
Den of Geek
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Adam, the long-gestating Dwayne Johnson DC Extended Universe entry, may have started out as a cold-introduction Shazam spinoff affixed to the stardom of a huge headliner, but the film is poised to become a watershed entry in Warner’s—to put it generously—confusing cinematic continuity. Indeed, besides having today’s biggest action star atop its marquee, the film is set to bring several other notable DC Comics characters to life on the big screen, and, from a technical standpoint, operates on a stunning scale, as Johnson himself has been teasing with a new look at his onscreen costume.

