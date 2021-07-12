Cancel
The Worst Way To Lose Weight, Says Doctor

By Kiersten Hickman
Your body is precious—but the world wants you to believe otherwise. Toxic diet culture wants you to believe that your body isn't slim enough or strong enough, and in order to get the "body you've always dreamed of," you need to pay for a highly restrictive 30-day meal plan, or 14-day juice cleanse. While the before-and-after photos advertised by these companies look enticing, the truth of the matter is, fad diets, detoxes, and other "quick fixes" do not work for long-term weight loss. There is no conclusive evidence that shows how a restrictive diet can actually help you lose weight in the long term. And yet, the weight loss industry is flooded with customers hoping that this particular purchase of this particular program will finally change them for good. But all it does is tell you to seriously restrict what you eat, making it the worst possible way to lose weight.

