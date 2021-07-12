Cancel
Economy

20% transfer bonus to LifeMiles from Brex

By Nick Reyes
Frequent Miler
Frequent Miler
 17 days ago
Avianca LifeMiles is offering a 20% bonus on miles transferred from Brex. With a minimum of just 1,000 points to take advantage of this promotion, this could be a great way to get a nice effective discount on an award ticket. The Deal. Avianca LifeMiles is offering a 20% bonus...

Frequent Miler

Frequent Miler

Ann Arbor, MI
Earn Miles Without Flying! We earn millions of points each year, mostly without flying. Our blog is dedicated to teaching others how to do the same.

