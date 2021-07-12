20% transfer bonus to LifeMiles from Brex

M1 Finance is best known for it’s free automated investing app. Now the company is getting into the credit card game with the launch of the Owner’s Rewards Card by M1. One of the features that sets this credit card apart, is that cardholders can earn up to 10% cash back when they shop at select companies whose stock they own. Some of the best-known companies in the world are eligible, such as Amazon (2.5% back), Target (2.5% back), Starbucks (5% back), Netflix (10% back) etc. More will be announced in the coming weeks.