20% transfer bonus to LifeMiles from Brex

Citi is an advertising partner. The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is an airline co-branded credit card designed for frequent American Airlines flyers. With this card, you can earn 2 miles per dollar for eligible American Airlines purchases and 1 mile per dollar for all other purchases. When you spend $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening, you will earn 50,000 bonus miles. You will receive an annual bonus of 10,000 Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) after you spend $40,000 within the year. Airline perks include an Admirals Club membership with airport lounge access, priority check-in and early boarding. World Elite Mastercard perks include hotel and resort benefits such as upgrades, early check-in, late checkout, and daily breakfast for two.
