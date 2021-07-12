2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

Ever notice how it doesn’t appear to matter if the nominations for an award show are balanced or not since someone is always going to complain about being snubbed? That’s kind of the case this time around since thanks in big part to the pandemic of last year, a lot of shows didn’t get to be featured as they usually would. Those shows that did make it are definitely tipping the scales since they’re not the usual entrants that a lot of people have expected so often, which is kind of how things go when shows can’t film and therefore can’t be added to the roster of nominations as they usually are. It’s kind of like a popular kid finding that they didn’t make the cut for Most Popular as they always do during nomination time, only to complain that they were sick, that it’s not fair, that life shouldn’t go on without them when they’re not there. Okay, that’s a bit dramatic, but it does appear to be the tone that a lot of people are taking since some of their favorite shows haven’t been nominated as was expected.