Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pohlad family's Carousel Motor Group opening Twin Cities' first Ferrari dealership

By Dirk DeYoung
bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarousel Motor Group, the Pohlad family's auto-dealership business, will open the Twin Cities' first Ferrari dealership this month in Golden Valley, it announced on Monday. The 15,500-square-foot Italian sports-car dealership, called Twin Cities Performance, will include a 2,500-square-foot "experiential" showroom and a 5,700-square-foot service center at 9191 Wayzata Boulevard, becoming one of only 45 Ferrari dealerships in the U.S. Besides selling the latest and used models, it'll also sell official parts and merchandise.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Car Dealership#Minnesota Twins#Carousel Motor Group#Twin Cities#Italian#Twin Cities Performance#Pohlad Cos#Coon Rapids Chrysler#Audi#Pohlads#United Properties#Northmarq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Business
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSFox News

Biden says federal workers must be vaccinated or undergo regular testing, masks and social distancing

President Biden announced Thursday that he will require all federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to frequent testing. Biden laid out a plan incentivizing Americans to take the vaccine, including paid time off to get vaccinated and $100 payments to Americans who get vaccinated, paid for by government. The president also said that federal workers will be forced to take the vaccine or be required to be tested regularly.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy