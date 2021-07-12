Cancel
Coles County, IL

Coles County Board to vote on County Highway 2 sealing project

By ATHENA PAJER
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — The Coles County Board is expected to vote Tuesday on resolutions to move forward with a $217,334.88 project to protect the longevity of County Highway 2. The project will cover the highway, located north of Reardon, in a micro-surfacing known as cape seal, which is meant to protect the top layer of the asphalt from oxidation from the sun. The oxidation causes cracks and damage over long periods of time.

