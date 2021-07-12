Black Widow: Studio Reveals Unprecedented Disney+ Numbers with Box Office
Black Widow posted record-breaking numbers at the domestic box office this past weekend. Despite being available to stream at home (if with a hefty surcharge), the first Marvel Studios film to enter theaters in two years grossed an estimated $80 million. While a far cry from Avengers: Endgame numbers, it’s a box office cume that has much of the industry breathing a sigh of relief. Two weeks after F9 earned $70 million, becoming only the third or so bonafide theatrical hit in our “post-pandemic” era, Black Widow toppled that number and grossed the highest opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began.www.denofgeek.com
