Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow: Studio Reveals Unprecedented Disney+ Numbers with Box Office

By David Crow
Den of Geek
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow posted record-breaking numbers at the domestic box office this past weekend. Despite being available to stream at home (if with a hefty surcharge), the first Marvel Studios film to enter theaters in two years grossed an estimated $80 million. While a far cry from Avengers: Endgame numbers, it’s a box office cume that has much of the industry breathing a sigh of relief. Two weeks after F9 earned $70 million, becoming only the third or so bonafide theatrical hit in our “post-pandemic” era, Black Widow toppled that number and grossed the highest opening since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Disney Films#Box Office#Premier Access#Wasp#Sony#Mulan#American#The Mouse House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Los Angeles, CAarcamax.com

'Space Jam' beats 'Black Widow' to lead weekend box office

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” narrowly topped returning champ “Black Widow” in theater-ticket sales in a modest opening weekend for the animated basketball film. The Warner Bros. picture starring Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James made an estimated $31.7 million in sales in weekend opening, higher than the industry expectation of $26.4 million, according to researcher Comscore Inc. On Saturday, James tweeted “Hi Haters” as he shared the box office result.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Suffers Worst Box Office "Collapse" in MCU History

Just over a week after helping bring the box office back to life, Black Widow has started its rapid descent, potentially quicker than what most theaters insiders even anticipated. After last weekend's pandemic record-setting $80 million opening haul, Black Widow dropped 67.5-percent in its second week, another Marvel record in and of itself. Over the course of its second weekend in theaters, Black Widow collected just $26 million at the domestic office.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Studios Confirms Release Date of MCU Series with First Official Image

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. If it wasn't obvious enough, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up the future heroes of the franchise and while Marvel Studios continue to play coy about a potential Young Avengers project, all signs point to yes. One of the shows that will introduce a key member of the elite team is the standalone Hawkeye series led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Very little is known about the series but rumor has it that the project will be faithful to Kate Bishop's origin arc.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Theater owners are furious with Disney after Black Widow’s box office crash

The National Association of Theater Owners has criticized Disney for its decision to release simultaneously Black widow (from Marvel) in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access. According The Hollywood Reporter, NATO (the association) attributed the “Impressive collapse of Black Widow in her second weekend in theatrical revenue” to Disney’s...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

How does Black Widow rank at the global box office?

We are already at the end of the second weekend of Black Widow in billboard and the numbers of his performance are available. It is important to highlight the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which affected the heroine’s film performance to place her in second place. The ribbon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being presented in theaters and through Disney+ Premier Access.
MoviesInside the Magic

Final ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Absolutely Dismal For Recent MCU

The Black Widow box office saga continues, as the latest Marvel movie looks to end its theatrical run. After a solid opening weekend following its July 9, 2021 debut in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, the Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson-led film faltered in what was referred to as the “most stunning crash” in Marvel Cinematic Universe history.
MoviesCollider

‘Black Widow’ Suffers MCU's Worst Box Office Decline in Second Weekend; Theater Owners Blame Disney+ Release

#BlackWidow suffers a massive weekend two drop at the boxoffice. Is #DisneyPlus to blame? #fyp. The first new Marvel movie in nearly two years, Black Widow, opened to pretty spectacular box office when it hit theaters and Disney+ last weekend – but its second weekend is an entirely different story. The MCU standalone fell 67% in its second weekend at the box office pulling in a mere $26.3 million to result in the steepest Weekend 2 decline in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. And while Disney touted $60 million in revenue from its first weekend in Disney+ Premier Access release alone – for which Disney+ subscribers paid a one-time $29.99 fee to “unlock” the movie early on the streaming service – the Mouse House was silent on how much the film made from Disney+ in its second weekend.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Could Marvel’s Disney+ Series Be The Disruptive Cause Of The ‘Black Widow’ Box Office Woes? [The Playlist Podcast]

Marvel Studios is doomed! Movie theaters are going to disappear! The sky is falling! Okay, that’s just hyperbole. But if you look at the last week of box office news, starting with the surprising financial decline of “Black Widow” and the incredibly harsh words from the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), there is some concern that maybe folks aren’t flocking back to cinemas as fast as we hoped. But who is to blame? As usual, it’s a complicated question with no easy answers.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Disney’s Black Widow release strategy angers cinema owners following box office underperformance

Black Widow, the latest film in the MCU, has caused uproar with cinema chains following its release on Disney Plus.The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has criticised the studio for its strategy that saw the film released to cinemas and the studio’s streaming service simultaneously.In a press release, the NATO criticised Disney for the film’s underperformance at the box office and urged the media giant to revert back to cinema only releases: It said: “Despite assertions that this pandemic-era improvised release strategy was a success for Disney and the simultaneous release model, it demonstrates that an exclusive theatrical...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Ghost Rider Series Reportedly In Development With 9 New Marvel Shows

There is little doubt that fans want more shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, Disney+ has had major successes in WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki. Interestingly, a new report suggests that a Ghost Rider series might already be in development along with eight other new MCU shows.
MoviesDen of Geek

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Black Widow

And just like that the blockbuster streaming era got a lot more complicated. Black Widow star and longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The claim alleges that her contract was breached when Disney released Black Widow on Disney+ in addition to its theatrical release.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Hawkeye: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Marvel Studios Series

Disney+ is getting ready to release another Marvel television series. Hawkeye will arrive on the streaming service in November with Jeremy Renner reprising his Clint Barton role from the Avenger films. He’ll star alongside Hailee Steinfeld. Florence Pugh is also reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy