Public Safety

Multiple defendants plead guilty to charges in connection with identity fraud ring

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight defendants pleaded guilty July 1 to offenses contained in a 50-count, 2nd Superseding Indictment charging various forms of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, making false statements to a bank on loan, aggravated identity theft and perjury, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Two additional defendants previously pleaded guilty in connection with the same scheme.

