We Typed “Buffalo, NY” Into YouTube and These are The Top 10 Things We Found

The fact is we've all done it at some point. It's ok to admit it. You've googled yourself. Maybe it was just your curiosity. Or you were looking for that picture taken at the Taste of Buffalo because you couldn't remember the website the photographer mentioned, and you refused the card he was trying to hand you. Not because you didn't want the information, but you had baby back ribs from Alex's Place in one hand, that Grilled Apple Cinnamon Roll from Chrusciki Bakery in the other, and a bottle of water under your arm. I may be projecting with that example, but you get the idea.