Israel is already applying the third dose of Pfizer to adults with these characteristics

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A couple of months ago it was said that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech might require a third dose to reach maximum effectiveness. The rumor seems to be confirmed, as this Sunday Nitzan Horowitz , Israel's Minister of Health , announced that they will begin giving a booster injection to adults with immunodeficiency and are considering extending it to the general population.

Worldfoxwilmington.com

Israel to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster to adults over 60, report says

Israel will reportedly begin offering a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 60 and older, weeks after it opened up the availability of a third jab to at-risk populations. The move, reported via Israeli TV and radio but not yet published on the Ministry of Health website, comes amid a rapid rise in the delta variant.
WorldNBC News

Israel giving third dose of Pfizer vaccine to older residents: Should U.S. follow suit?

According to state television and radio, Israel will begin offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to people 60 years old and older. This in response to the deadly delta variant. Dr. Mario Ramirez, emergency physician and former HHS coordinator for pandemic and emerging threats, joins NBC News NOW to discuss whether America should do the same.July 29, 2021.
WorldMedPage Today

Third Dose a Charm in Israel? Door-to-Door 'Goons'; Cervids Catch COVID, Too!

Note that some links may require registration or subscription. Israel approved a third shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for citizens over 60 years of age. (Times of Israel) Shortly after President Biden urged the Defense Department to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for military personnel, the Pentagon said it would start talks on exactly that. (The Hill)
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Third dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine boosts immunity against the Indian 'Delta' variant and can trigger an 11-fold spike in antibodies, data suggests

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could offer strong protection against the Indian 'Delta' variant, data reveals, as a separate study finds protection provided by the vaccine could wane after six months. New data released by the company on Wednesday showed antibody levels increased five-fold among people ages...
Medical & Biotechfoxbaltimore.com

Pfizer: Vaccine protective for at least 6 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine wanes slightly over time but it remains strongly protective for at least six months after the second dose, according to company data released Wednesday. The findings are one piece of evidence that U.S. health authorities will consider in deciding if and...
Medical & Biotechtalesbuzz.com

Pfizer says third dose increases Delta variant protection

A third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could “strongly” enhance protection against the Delta variant, the drugmaker said Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company released data that showed that the booster shot could increase antibody levels against the mutation by more than five-fold in people ages 18 to 55, compared to just two doses.
Public Healthbiopharma-reporter.com

Biovac to manufacture Pfizer COVID-19 doses in Africa

South African biopharmaceutical company The Biovac Institute will manufacture and distribute Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, with the three companies signing a letter of intent this week. Thanks to Biovac’s manufacturing facilities in Cape Town, the deal will add a third continent to the mRNA vaccine’s supply chain...
New York City, NY6sqft

As possible third wave looms, 70% of NYC adults have received at least one Covid vaccine dose

Photo of NYC vaccine hub, The Jefferson by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office. With the Delta variant surging across the country (it now accounts for 83 percent of U.S. cases), experts are predicting a third wave of the coronavirus. Here in New York City, Mayor de Blasio has been reluctant to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, saying that he fears such action will deter those still unvaccinated from getting the shot. In a press conference today, the mayor announced that 70 percent of NYC adults have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. But with only 13 percent of children aged 12 to 17 vaccinated, is that figure high enough to warrant a return to normalcy now?
Medical & Biotechabccolumbia.com

Pfizer CEO pushes for third COVID shot

(ABC News) — On the vaccine front the CEO of Pfizer pushing for a third shot. This comes as the surge of COVID cases is overwhelming hospitals from coast to coast. ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the story.

