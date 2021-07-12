Israel is already applying the third dose of Pfizer to adults with these characteristics
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A couple of months ago it was said that the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech might require a third dose to reach maximum effectiveness. The rumor seems to be confirmed, as this Sunday Nitzan Horowitz , Israel's Minister of Health , announced that they will begin giving a booster injection to adults with immunodeficiency and are considering extending it to the general population.www.entrepreneur.com
