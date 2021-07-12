Ready to Get Back Into Museums? Start at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco

After a year of prep, the Legion of Honor museum and others in the West are reopening their doors. Here’s how they’ve changed. When I heard that California museums were reopening, I was eager to see how they would curate the new IRL (in real life) experience. I’m a museum fan, I grew up in the Bay Area and I’m Sunset’s de facto food person, so the San Francisco Legion of Honor‘s exhibition on food and drink in ancient Pompeii caught my eye.