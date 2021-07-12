Revelers Dance in Streets for Return of Williamsburg’s Giglio Feast
Brooklyn’s storied Giglio Feast made its triumphant return this week and on Sunday, July 11, locals took to the streets to celebrate the first “dancing of the Giglio.”. The 12-day feast, officially known as the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel after the eponymous church in Williamsburg, began on July 7 and will run through July 18. Sunday’s procession marked the feast’s main event, and also included the annual boat parade followed by an “old-timer’s lift” after the closing ceremony.www.brownstoner.com
