After Her Tearful Reply to a Body Shamer, Valerie Bertinelli Gets Honest About How She Promoted Diet Culture
Valerie Bertinelli made headlines last week after tearfully speaking out on Instagram after someone told her online that she needs to lose weight. Now, Bertinelli is replying to a second commenter who criticized her for being upset about remarks about her weight, even though she promoted weight loss brand Jenny Craig for years. Bertinelli's honest response: by "shilling" for Jenny Craig, she agrees she was "part of the problem."www.health.com
Comments / 0