This Widebody RX-7 Rendering Will Give You Those Retrotastic 90s Vibes You’ve Been Missing
Tuning culture has evolved, just as much as the automotive world itself. Although some trends are more controversial than others, we can safely say that tuning culture as we know it boomed in the 1990s and early 2000s. Cars like this Mazda FD RX-7 are pretty much synonymous with tuning culture and, although we’ve moved from that 1990s vibe, this rendering of a tastefully modified “Rotary Rocket” brings back warm feelings from times past when there were not as many regulations, and the notion of electric propulsion was a distant mirage.www.topspeed.com
