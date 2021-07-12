This Widebody RX-7 Rendering Will Give You Those Retrotastic 90s Vibes You’ve Been Missing

The ARC Design Lamborghini Countach proves that Lamborghini needs to make a retro-inspired Model soon. Retro has definitely made a comeback, as we see an ever-increasing number of retro-futuristic vehicles. The Chevrolet Camaro, Alpine A110, and Mercedes SLS AMG are only some of the great examples out there. This makes us wonder, which iconic car will be next to get its own modern-day successor? It seems Lamborghini is currently busy making performance SUVs and transitioning to electric drivetrains, instead of giving us retro-inspired models. However, an independent design studio by the name ARC Design has given us a glimpse of what a Lamborghini Countach would look like if it was made in 2021.