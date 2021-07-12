Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Musk tells lawyer: ‘I think you are a bad human being’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3col7F_0auchX7j00
Elon Musk (AP)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has defended his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled solar panel firm amid a lawsuit claiming he was to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he promised.

“I think you are a bad human being,” the Tesla founder told Randall Baron, a lawyer for shareholders who was pressing him to acknowledge his mistakes in helping engineer the acquisition of SolarCity.

“I have great respect for the court,” Mr Musk later added, “but not for you, sir.”

The long-running shareholder lawsuit asserts that Mr Musk, who was SolarCity’s largest stakeholder and its chairman, and other Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties in bowing to his wishes and agreeing to buy the company.

I think I’m funny

In what the plaintiffs call a clear conflict of interest, SolarCity had been founded by Mr Musk and two of his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive.

In the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday, Mr Baron sought to establish that Mr Musk has sought to run Tesla without interference and therefore bears responsibility for any failures.

The lawyer showed a video clip in which Mr Musk said he liked running his own companies because he does not want anyone to make him do what he does not want to do.

As an example of what he characterised as Mr Musk’s imperious management style, Mr Baron mentioned that the chief executive once declared himself “Technoking of Tesla” in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The hostility between the billionaire CEO and the plaintiffs’ lawyer dates to at least 2019 and a deposition in which Mr Musk insulted Mr Baron and questioned his professionalism.

On Monday, Mr Baron played clips from that deposition to try to portray Mr Musk’s stance towards what he might regard as criticism.

Mr Musk said on Monday: “I don’t want to be the boss of anything. I prefer to spend my time on design and engineering.”

He told the court he welcomes criticism, adding: “If I’m mistaken, I view critical feedback as a gift.”

He also said his offbeat titles and other quips simply reflect his sense of humour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EsYwo_0auchX7j00
The courthouse in Wilmington (AP)

“I think I’m funny,” he said, insisting the resulting media attention often plays to Tesla’s benefit.

“If we’re entertaining, people will write stories about us, and the company can save on advertising.”

Regarding Tesla’s all-stock acquisition of SolarCity, Mr Musk asserted that he had nothing to gain financially from it because he owned shares of both companies.

He also argued that SolarCity’s failure to meet aggressive sales forecasts and its loss of market share were only temporary setbacks. He said they reflected his decision to divert Tesla resources towards salvaging production of the Tesla Model 3 electric car – and then running “headlong into a pandemic”.

The effort to salvage Tesla 3 was “all-hands-on-deck” – so desperate that even the company’s lawyers were enlisted in the effort, Mr Musk said, prompting laughter in the court.

His defence noted that SolarCity had been in Tesla’s plans as early as his 2006 master plan for the electric car maker. In saying so, he asserted that the joining of the companies 10 years later was not an emergency bailout as the plaintiffs have alleged.

But Mr Baron pointed out that the 2006 document mentioned only a potential marketing arrangement, not a full-fledged merger or acquisition, between Tesla and SolarCity.

Last August, a judge approved a 60 million dollar settlement that resolved claims made against all the directors on Tesla’s board except Mr Musk without any admission of fault.

That left Mr Musk, who refused to settle, as the sole remaining defendant.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solarcity#Conflict Of Interest#Lawyers#Solarcity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tesla
Related
EducationPosted by
newschain

Loughborough University ‘phenomenal performance environment’ for Olympians

Olympic medal winners from Loughborough University have trained in a “phenomenal performance environment”, their executive sporting director has said. John Steele told the PA news agency he finds it “baffling” when people say the Olympics is not about medals – describing the university’s athletes’ performances as “something very special”. Speaking...
BusinessCNET

Elon Musk announces Tesla AI Day for next month

In three weeks, we're in for another presentation from Tesla. Late Wednesday evening, CEO Elon Musk tweeted the carmaker will hold an AI Day on Aug. 19. He mentioned no other details, so your guess is as good as mine as to what the company has to share. At a minimum, these presentations give us an idea of what Tesla's engineers and smart minds are hard at work on, though.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Like The “Baskin Robbins of Batteries”

A major Tesla milestone was announced yesterday — the all-electric automaker just surpassed over $1 billion in GAAP net income. But that doesn’t mean it’s time for complacency. During Tesla’s Q2 earnings conference call, CEO Elon Musk said, “If you look at history, often, the seeds of defeat are sown on the day of victory. We will endeavor not to make that the case at Tesla.”
Businessteslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Neuralink announces $205 million investment round

Elon Musk’s neurotech company Neuralink announced a $205 million Series C funding round led by Vy Capital. Google Ventures, DFJ Growth, Valor Equity Partners, Craft Ventures, Founders Fund, and Gigafund, also participated in the successful private investment round, the company said. A group of other leading executives and entrepreneurs also...
Las Vegas, NVNew York Post

Drivers for Elon Musk’s Boring Company are told not to talk about him

The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunneling venture started by Elon Musk that opened its first underground transportation system in Las Vegas last month, forbids Tesla drivers who ferry passengers throughout the system from talking about the boss. The company distributes a “Ride Script” to all new recruits, according to...
BusinessCleanTechnica

“Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”

In the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, author Ashlee Vance writes, “He’s the possessed genius on the grandest quest anyone has ever concocted. He’s less a CEO chasing riches than a general marshaling troops to secure victory. Where Mark Zuckerberg wants to help you share baby photos, Musk wants to … well … save the human race from self-imposed or accidental annihilation.”
BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk’s testimony in Tesla lawsuit paused as lawyer vomits in jury box

Elon Musk's testimony in a trial concerning his electric car company, Tesla, was interrupted when an attorney vomited in the court room, causing the trial to come to a temporary halt. The civil suit concerns Tesla's $2.6bn merger with SolarCity. The attorney was sitting in the jury box when they vomited, interrupting both Mr Musk's testimony and the broader proceedings for two hours while staff cleaned out the area. The lawsuit claims that Mr Musk coerced Tesla's directors in rescuing the ailing solar company and then dictated the prices at which the company would produce its panels. At the...
Businessabovethelaw.com

‘Technoking’ Versus ‘Bad Human Being’

In 2016, electric automaker Tesla acquired solar energy installer SolarCity for $2.6 billion. Now, a shareholder derivative suit turns on the question of whether that was a fair bargain for Tesla, or a sweetheart deal meant to pad the pockets of a few select insiders. If you need a little...
Economyteslarati.com

Tesla Cybertruck could be ‘a flop,’ but Elon Musk doesn’t care

The Tesla Cybertruck’s unique design is unlike any other vehicle on the market, and CEO Elon Musk says there is a chance the all-electric pickup could ultimately flop, but he doesn’t care. After an Op-Ed was posted on TheTruthAboutCars.com that highlighted the possibility of the Cybertruck being Tesla’s first “flop”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy