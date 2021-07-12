Elac to Start Shipping Reference Speakers This Week

Gamers come in all shapes and sizes, ages and backgrounds and the available range of games is seemingly endless. So it makes sense that gaming hardware is just as diverse. When it comes to sports games, there isn’t any better way to engage — with the exception of racing sims — in the game than the good old controller. Whether it’s Xbox, Playstation or PC the form factor is largely the same but there are some differences in the layout and capabilities. For the last few weeks, we’ve had the RIG Pro Compact controller and 500 Pro HX Headset on review, and they’re a great pairing.