Elac to Start Shipping Reference Speakers This Week
Germany’s Elac plans to start shipping the recently announced Uni-Fi Reference series of speakers this week. The line, which builds on the success of its highly rated Uni-Fi 2.0 series, continues the expansion path started back in 2015 when the 95-year-old speaker company hired noted speaker designer Andrew Jones. There are three models: the UFR52 tower ($2,000/pair), UBR62 bookshelf model ($1,000/pair), and UCR52 center speaker ($600).www.soundandvision.com
