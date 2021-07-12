Cancel
Elac to Start Shipping Reference Speakers This Week

By Bob Ankosko
soundandvision.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s Elac plans to start shipping the recently announced Uni-Fi Reference series of speakers this week. The line, which builds on the success of its highly rated Uni-Fi 2.0 series, continues the expansion path started back in 2015 when the 95-year-old speaker company hired noted speaker designer Andrew Jones. There are three models: the UFR52 tower ($2,000/pair), UBR62 bookshelf model ($1,000/pair), and UCR52 center speaker ($600).

