Dollars and Sense: keeping emotions out of financial decisions

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. In 2021, there's been a significant surge in the number of people investing in the stock market. Free trading apps, the pandemic, lack of sports and a market that keeps breaking records have all played their part. Additionally, the popularity and influence of meme stocks, such as Dogecoin, and even trading-meme-filled social-media accounts, such as @fomobozos, managed to attract millions of new investors. Many of these newer investors had no prior knowledge of how the markets work, and they witnessed, if not experienced, how quickly money can be made trading the markets.
