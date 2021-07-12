Unity announces second-semester honor roll
FULTON, ILL. — Unity Christian School recently released its second semester honor roll. Students achieving a 3.67 to 4.0 grand-point average include seniors Andrew Appel, Emma Gabbard, Garrett Hlubek and Sofia Scott; juniors Ty Bickelhaupt, Lauren Steinhauer and Maizie Wicklund; sophomores Andy Eslick, Marissa Gabbard, Gabe Marcum, Faith Pluister, Michelle Striley, Alli Tegeler, Katie Wilbur, Carrie Willoughby and Adam Woods; freshmen Luke Holesinger and Samm Wilbur; eighth-graders John Carter, Sophi Leathers and Isabella Middendorp; and seventh-graders Emily Merema, Abigail Middendorp and Willow Torres.www.clintonherald.com
