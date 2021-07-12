Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks Set to Host Fans For 12 Open Training Camp Practices

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 18 days ago

After being unable to attend training camp a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seahawks will welcome fans back to the VMAC for 12 training camp sessions starting on Wednesday, July 28.

Registration will begin on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 AM PST, though season ticket holders will have the opportunity to reserve tickets for the July 28 and August 6 sessions through "exclusive access" on Tuesday, July 13.

Unlike previous years, fans won't be able to receive autographs during camp, as the NFL has put a social distancing rule in place prohibiting fans from being within 20 feet of players. But for the most part, everything else should feel very similar to years past, including a $12 transportation fee as the ticket cost.

Fans will report and check in at the Seahawks Pro Shop at the Landing in Renton before the start of practice to receive a wrist band and will then be transported to the VMAC via bus. Check-in will begin 1.5 hours before the start of practice and conclude 45 minutes after the scheduled start of practice. Fans will not be required to prove vaccination status and masks won't be required for vaccinated fans.

Upon arrival at the facility, fans will immediately head to the berm left of Seattle's three practice fields and will be able to watch the entirety of practice before being bussed back to the Pro Shop. More details on attending camp sessions can be found here.

Here's a list of Seattle's full training camp schedule with times. All practices will be held at the VMAC unless otherwise noted:

Wednesday, July 28 at 1:30 PM*

Thursday, July 29 at 1:30 PM

Saturday, July 31 at 1:30 PM

Monday, August 2 at 1:30 PM

Tuesday, August 3 at 1:30 PM

Wednesday, August 4 at 1:30 PM

Friday, August 6 at 1:30 PM*

Saturday, August 7 at 1:30 PM

Sunday, August 8 at 1:25 PM - Lumen Field**

Tuesday, August 10 at 1:30 PM

Wednesday, August 11 at 1:30 PM

Thursday, August 12 at 1:30 PM

*Season Ticket Holder Day

**Expected mock game/scrimmage

Comments / 0

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
57
Followers
497
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seahawks Set#Vmac#The Seahawks Pro Shop#The Pro Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys stay getting shipped to free agent CB Richard Sherman

With less than three weeks before the start of training camp, the Cowboys are largely done adding players to their roster. Some analysts however believe there is one high-profile free agent remaining who makes sense for Dallas to consider brining in to potentially bolster their secondary. As the calendar turns to July, Richard Sherman is still being linked to the Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow drops jaws with amazing TD catch via Trevor Lawrence

With the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently underway, it seems like Tim Tebow and Trevor Lawrence are already forming a connection between each other. Footage was released on Twitter, which shows the 2021 first round pick rolling out in the pocket and slinging it to the former first rounder in the endzone.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

‘Real reason’ Aaron Rodgers stayed revealed by David Bakhtiari

After a long grueling offseason, the Green Bay Packers were able to retain Aaron Rodgers for at least one more season. However, David Bakhtiari might have been the “real reason” Rodgers decided to stay all along. The duo has a unique relationship that spills into the public scene quite often. You can catch both of them poking fun and giving each other a hard time over social media, creating a humorous back and forth between the two Packers’ stars.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Sends Teams Updated Training Camp, Preseason COVID-19 Protocols, Including Fines

NFL sent teams updated camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols as players across the league arrive at their training camps across the country. Included in the memo, though, are details of the discipline players will face, regardless of vaccination status. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero obtained the memo, which reportedly included that...
NFLchatsports.com

12 thoughts with a week to go before Seahawks training camp officially starts

About a year before Mookie approached me about writing for Field Gulls, I considered creating my own blog. The blog was not going to be topic-specific; I have far too many interests for that. Instead, it would have simply been “an unfettered extension of my unique perspective”; a way for me to share my thoughts with those that cared to read them.
NFLPosted by
ABC News

Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19, misses opening practice of Baltimore Ravens' training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining the star quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens' first practice of training camp Wednesday. It marks the second time that the former NFL MVP has tested positive for the coronavirus in the past eight months. Jackson reported to camp last Thursday and tested negative for five straight days before receiving a positive result Tuesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. Unvaccinated players are subject to daily testing, and vaccinated players are required to get tested once every 14 days. The NFL had flagged Jackson's latest COVID-19 test and was still trying to process and evaluate the results as of Wednesday morning, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "It's just part of the deal," Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice. "It's just the way the world is right now." Harbaugh announced that running back Gus Edwards also tested positive for COVID-19. Although Harbaugh declined to say...
NFLNBC Sports

Cardinals place Dennis Gardeck on PUP

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck will begin training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday. Gardeck tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in in Week 15 of last season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he’s not ruling out Gardeck being ready for Week 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Pre-Snap Reads 7/22: Training Camp storylines for the Seahawks

Along with welcoming back both starters from last season, the Seahawks added additional depth at both tackle spots this offseason, including drafting an intriguing prospect in Stone Forsythe. As long as the group can stay healthy, they should stack up quite well against the rest of the NFC. The Seahawks...
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Aldon Smith reports to training camp

With the Seattle Seahawks reporting for training camp on Tuesday, reports are beginning to trickle in as to the status and attendance of some of the bigger question marks on the team roster. One noteworthy player who apparently is attending camp is pass rusher Aldon Smith, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers sign pair of DEs, waive WR in flurry of roster moves

The San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday reported for training camp, which paved the way for a slew of roster moves. Arrival for camp means players took physicals and got COVID-19 tests done and saw coaches for the first time since OTAs ended 40 days ago. It’s also a chance for the team to make a couple more roster tweaks before players take the field Wednesday for their first practice.
NFLchatsports.com

A 53 man roster projection for Seahawks offense as players report for training camp

Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks report for training camp, and now roster speculation over who will and who will not make the team can start in earnest. Teams across the NFL will go through three rounds of roster cuts this preseason, each required to trim to 85, then 80 then 53, rather than one single set of cuts from 90 to 53. In any case, without wasting any more time, here are projections for the roster based on the current 90 man roster.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Returns for start of camp

Mostert (knee) fielded some punts at Wednesday's practice, Keiana Martin of 49ers.com reports. The main takeaway is that Mostert returned healthy for the start of training camp after dealing with a minor knee injury during OTAs. He's never returned a punt in a regular-season game and isn't likely to take on such a role at this point in his career, though he was largely valued for his work on special teams prior to a late-2019 breakout. Mostert then made eight starts for the Niners in 2020, but he left two of those games early and missed eight others, held back by knee and ankle sprains. He did put up 65.1 rushing yards per game and 5.0 YPC, and he displayed his trademark speed on an 80-yard TD run and a 76-yard receiving score in September. While the explosiveness may keep Mostert atop San Francisco's depth chart, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic suggests rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon "already seems to be pretty much 1B to [Mostert]'s 1A at the tailback spot."

Comments / 0

Community Policy