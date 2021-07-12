Seahawks Set to Host Fans For 12 Open Training Camp Practices

After being unable to attend training camp a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seahawks will welcome fans back to the VMAC for 12 training camp sessions starting on Wednesday, July 28.

Registration will begin on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 AM PST, though season ticket holders will have the opportunity to reserve tickets for the July 28 and August 6 sessions through "exclusive access" on Tuesday, July 13.

Unlike previous years, fans won't be able to receive autographs during camp, as the NFL has put a social distancing rule in place prohibiting fans from being within 20 feet of players. But for the most part, everything else should feel very similar to years past, including a $12 transportation fee as the ticket cost.

Fans will report and check in at the Seahawks Pro Shop at the Landing in Renton before the start of practice to receive a wrist band and will then be transported to the VMAC via bus. Check-in will begin 1.5 hours before the start of practice and conclude 45 minutes after the scheduled start of practice. Fans will not be required to prove vaccination status and masks won't be required for vaccinated fans.

Upon arrival at the facility, fans will immediately head to the berm left of Seattle's three practice fields and will be able to watch the entirety of practice before being bussed back to the Pro Shop. More details on attending camp sessions can be found here.

Here's a list of Seattle's full training camp schedule with times. All practices will be held at the VMAC unless otherwise noted:

Wednesday, July 28 at 1:30 PM*

Thursday, July 29 at 1:30 PM

Saturday, July 31 at 1:30 PM

Monday, August 2 at 1:30 PM

Tuesday, August 3 at 1:30 PM

Wednesday, August 4 at 1:30 PM

Friday, August 6 at 1:30 PM*

Saturday, August 7 at 1:30 PM

Sunday, August 8 at 1:25 PM - Lumen Field**

Tuesday, August 10 at 1:30 PM

Wednesday, August 11 at 1:30 PM

Thursday, August 12 at 1:30 PM

*Season Ticket Holder Day

**Expected mock game/scrimmage