Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summer fun planned to bring first-class happiness

By Megan Reuther
who13.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Living at Tower Place offers first class happiness by delivering world-class hospitality to the people it serves. Executive Director Amy Barth and Facets Director Alexis Hernandez share the events planned for this summer. Grand Living at Tower Place is located at 540 S. 51st Street in West Des Moines....

who13.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylepalmbeachillustrated.com

Summer Fun in the Garden

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will host 24 alfresco events this August, including art classes, Dogs’ Day in the Garden, guided walks, nature treks, and more for people of all ages. Registration is required for all activities. Click here for the full list of events. Mounts Botanical Garden will...
Newman, CAwestsideconnect.com

Newman Fit Kids program brings summer fun

NEWMAN - Some West Side youth are spending a portion of their summer learning new skills and enjoying activities through the Newman’s Fit Kids program. Fit Kids is a program during the summer that allows children to be in a safe and positive atmosphere, where they can also be creative and physical at the same time. They also encourage fun physical activities such as soccer, kick ball or baseball, while also allowing the kids to be hands on and do crafts.
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Summer school combines learning, fun

Summer school at Hazelwood Elementary appears to be a combination of school and summer camp, and that’s by design. Bridgette Brooks, assistant principal at the school and co-director of the summer learning program, along with Ann Trader, said directives for the summer program stipulated that it was to be fun.
Great Barrington, MAPosted by
WSBS

Fun Times with the Happy Together Band at Sounds of Summer (14 photos)

Another edition of the popular Sounds of Summer free concert series took place at the Great Barrington VFW this past Tuesday evening. We didn't have to worry about the threat of rain this time around as the sun was shining bright in Great Barrington. It was a combination of the weather along with the incredible entertainment that made many people attend the show and support local entertainment.
Sandwich, MAsandwichmass.org

Summer Fun and Summer Saftey Tips

Summer in Sandwich is beautiful and fun, but comes with a few avoidable risks if you are alert and aware of your surroundings. Public Health Nurse, Joanne Geake and Director of Health, David Mason talk about the increase in tick borne illnesses, our pond health. Have fun and be safe!
Lifestylegreenwichsentinel.com

A sober, healthy, and fun filled summer!

As the world re-opens after months of feeling isolated and disconnected there will likely be strong desires to engage in celebratory events over the summer. Summer fun could be a challenge for those in early recovery. A personal commitment, support from others and diligence is important for sustained recovery. I recall how much time and energy I wasted concocting reasons not to join family and friends for gatherings such as a barbecue, beach day or other family events during the summer months for fear of being triggered to drink. When gathered the majority of my time I spent pondering and plotting ways to steal away for a quick drink without anyone noticing. The energy that was required to appear present with love ones, while pre-occupied with how to get the first drink was exhausting. That first drink always led to seven or eight more and days and weeks later sheer remorse, guilt and shame.
Kidskidsactivitiesblog.com

Fun Summer Olympics Crafts for Kids

Today we have some really fun olympics crafts for kids of all ages…no matter what their athletic ability might be!. Get excited for the summer olympic games with these fun olympic crafts, games, activities, like making your own gold medal, creating an olympic torch, and more. Olympics Inspired Crafts for...
Home & Gardencinfin.com

Keep the fun in summer with attention to safety

— SWIMMING POOLS AND SPAS. If you have a backyard swimming pool, take steps to reduce the likelihood of an accidental drowning. Every year nearly 300 children under the age of 5 drown in swimming pools in the United States, making it the leading cause of death for children in that age range. Tragically, 87% of these deaths occur in backyard pools. The No. 1 rule is never to leave a child unattended or unsupervised around a pool.
Alaska StateTravelPulse

Alaska Airlines Brings Back More Fresh Fare for Main Cabin, First Class

As more travelers start once again taking to the skies, Alaska Airlines is continuing to expand its in-flight food and beverage service, part of a process that began earlier this year. The carrier is safely and thoughtfully adding back some of its signature drinks, snacks, freshly prepared meals and hot entrees on flights according to trip length.
Santa Clarita, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Summer Fun Contest Winner

Santa Clarita you had a few weeks to send us a summer fun photo. We had quite a few submissions this time but one really stood out to us. This is our winner. The Perfect Family Vacation with the Bennett Family. ​
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Music Star Leaves $1,000 Tip for Waffle House Waitress Working Double Shift While Caring for Her Daughter

One hard-working waitress at a North Carolina Waffle House got quite the tip. An anonymous country music star left the bonus pay for Shirell “Honey” Lackey. After learning that the waitress had been taking care of her daughter at work while doing her job, the musician approached Lackey. She had been working a double shift that night at the Greensboro location. 7 in the morning until 9 at night.
Posted by
Brittany

My Partner Left Me While We Were Traveling in a Foreign Country

The airport in Puerto Vallarta isn’t massive, which allowed me to watch his shining blonde head all the way through security long after we had said goodbye. I forced myself to stand there, silent in the center of the walkway while he turned the corner out of sight. On his way to another country and another adventure. Alone.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Rihanna Wears Denim Mini Skirt As She Flirts For The Camera While Promoting Fenty Gloss Bomb Heat – Photo

Rihanna paired the casual ’90s inspired skirt with a turquoise sandal and bright red Chanel bag as she celebrated the massive success of her latest beauty drop!. Rihanna, 33, is always stylish — even when she’s trying to be casual! The “Umbrella” singer looked gorgeous in a denim mini skirt and turquoise high-heeled sandals as she promoted her latest must-have product: Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Heat, which is the top-selling lip gloss in North America. She finished her look with a bright red and blue accented jacket, along with a fabric Chanel bag. The vintage handbag included a plastic white handle made out of adjoining rings, giving us some serious ’70s vibes — click to the second image below to see her look!

Comments / 0

Community Policy