Cheers to You! July 12

What does wine, beer, great food, exotic cars and a museum all have in common? They can all be found at this year’s Vine 2 Wine fundraising event to benefit local nonprofit Circle of Hope on August 21, 2021. This year’s annual event will feature wine and beer tasting from over 20 wineries and breweries from throughout Southern California set in the Wünderground Museum at Porsche Santa Clarita, which brings together a significant collection of rare and special vehicles that help tell the Porsche story in a spectacular display. Guests will enjoy a wine and beer tasting experience from PRP Wine International, Entourage Two Papas, Ascension Cellars, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Gagnon Cellars, Parhelion Cellars, Artesian Uprising, Summer Somewhere Wines, Montemar Winery, Brewery Draconum, Mystic Hills Vineyard, ONX Wines, Pagter Brothers Winery, Pulchella Winery, Hoi Polloi Winery, Tobin James Cellars, Reyes Winery, Anheuser-Busch Hard Seltzers, Golden Star Vineyards, Wolf Creek Brewery, Coruce Vineyards and Winery, Santa Barbara Winery and more.
