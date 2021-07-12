Cheers to You! July 12

Welcome to the bite-sized cleaning weekend! What are you plans for the next few days? Share what you would like to get done, and we'll cheer each other on. If you'd like a suggestion, take a look at the area of your home where you spend the most time. Can you tidy, dust, declutter, or do anything else to make it a nicer spot for yourself? This idea inspired by my need to pick up the clutter from knitting projects and reading material on the table and floor near my favorite spot on the couch.