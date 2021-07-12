Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Turkey & Poland Make Major Moves To Shake Up Euro Juniors Final Medal Table

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLCM (50m) The 2021 European Junior Swimming Championships concluded yesterday in Rome, Italy. Reviewing the overall medal table between this year’s edition and 2019 reveals a noted movement by certain countries who either surpassed or failed to meet what they did 2 years ago. The consistent player throughout both 2019...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Turkey Poland Make#Yigit Aslan 2021#Turkish#Polish#Scm#University Of Wisconsin#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
Country
Germany
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

U.S. breaks world record ... and doesn't win gold

TOKYO — A Katie Ledecky-led U.S. relay broke the world record in the 4x200-meter freestyle on Thursday ... and lost. The race was expected to be a showdown between the favored Australians and the Americans, and to some degree it played out that way. Both bested the world record (7:41.50) set by Australia in 2019. But so did China, bettering the two powerhouses in a somewhat stunning upset.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Full medal table

China are leading the medal table at the Toyko Olympics after dominant performances in the weightlifting and shooting competitions. They are closely followed by hosts Japan, though, who picked up three golds in the judo, and the United States, who have already won six medals so far in swimming events. Great Britain got their medal haul started on Sunday as Bradly Sinden fell agonisingly short of gold in the men’s taekwondo final, while Chelsie Giles won bronze in the women’s judo. Ahmed Hafnaoui became just the fourth gold medallist in Tunisia’s history on Sunday as the inexperienced 18-year-old pulled off a stunning upset in the 400 metres freestyle.Here is the medal table in full after day two of the Olympics:RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal1China614112Japan51063United States424104Korea20355ROC14276Italy11357Australia11137France11139Hungary11029Tunisia110211Austria100111Ecuador100111Iran100111Kosovo100111Thailand100111Uzbekistan100117Canada020217Netherlands020219Brazil011219Chinese Taipei011219Great Britain011219Indonesia011219Serbia011224Belgium010124Bulgaria010124Colombia010124Georgia010124India010124Romania010124Spain010131Germany002231Kazakhstan002231Turkey002231Ukraine002235Estonia001135Israel001135Mexico001135Mongolia001135Slovenia001135Switzerland0011 Read More When is the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony?When do the Tokyo Olympics start?What is the time difference for the Tokyo Olympics?
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympics: Kliment Kolesnikov Posts 47.11 in 100 Free Semis; Caeleb Dressel Wins SF1 in 47.23

Olympics: Kliment Kolesnikov Posts European Record of 47.11 in 100 Free Semis; Caeleb Dressel Wins SF1 in 47.23. The United States’ Caeleb Dressel put up his fastest time — and the fastest time — of 2021 in the first semifinal of the 100 free as he cruised into the wall in 47.23, but Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov actually swam faster in the second semifinal heat to book lane four for Thursday’s final of the blue-ribband event. Kolesnikov blasted out in 22.52, a bit ahead of Dressel’s 22.55 midway split, and he accelerated down the stretch to finish in 47.11. That swim moved Kolesnikov up from 11th to eighth all-time in the event.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Ledecky wins gold, Biles drops out of all-around

TOKYO (AP) — Katie Ledecky got her first gold medal of these Olympics, while Simone Biles pulled out of another event she came into the Games favored to win. Ledecky bounced back from losses in her first two events in Tokyo to win the inaugural 1,500-meter freestyle for women by more than 4 seconds on Wednesday.
SportsRepublic

Olympics Latest: Japan’s Ohashi wins swimming gold in medley

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi has swept the women’s individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics. Ohashi rallied to win the 200-meter medley, beating Americans Alex Walsh and...
Swimming & SurfingUnion Leader

Olympics Roundup: U.S. leaps up the medal table on Day 2

Sunday turned into a pool party for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, with five American swimmers taking home individual medals. Chase Kalisz won the first gold for the U.S. in the 2020 Games, winning the men’s 400-meter individual medley in a time of 4:09.42, a fraction of a second ahead of teammate Jay Litherland. Kalisz won the silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and became the only swimmer — man or woman — to win both a gold and silver in the event.
Tennisolympics.com

ISHIKAWA Kasumi plans to shake up table tennis table with newfound skills

The Olympic Games is “a shining place where you get to go as a reward” and “a very special opportunity to compete”, according to ISHIKAWA Kasumi. And she should know – the Japanese table tennis player will be competing in her third Olympic Games when the event gets underway on 24 July.
Swimming & Surfing1069morefm.com

Olympics Highlights: The U.S. Has the Most Medals

The U.S. snagged more medals at the Tokyo Olympics, and four were gold. Skeet shooters Amber English and Vincent Hancock won two of those golds, and the men’s swim team won the 4-by-100-meter freestyle relay. Meanwhile, Katie Ledecky was hoping for gold in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, but had to...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Bianca Walkden secures consolation bronze medal for Team GB in taekwondo +67kg class after defeating Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk... having earlier suffered a devastating last-second loss in the semi-final which dashed gold medal hopes

Bianca Walkden held aloft a Union flag and performed a cartwheel on the mat. It was, as she later confessed, all for show. ‘I feel a little bit dead inside and it's killing me,’ admitted the tearful 29-year-old. These were not the usual musings of a medallist. But then again, bronze is not the usual colour of champions and Walkden is one of those all right, with three successive world taekwondo titles to her name.
Tenniswkzo.com

Olympics-Table Tennis-Japanese singles medal favourite Ito fired up after wins

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese medal favourite Mima Ito outplayed her Portuguese rival on Tuesday to move into the Round of 16 of the Olympic women’s singles competition. The world number two, who together with her male compatriot Jun Mizutani brought Japan its first ever gold in the sport after an epic victory against China on Monday night in the mixed doubles, beat Portugal’s Yu Fu 4-1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy