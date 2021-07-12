Lima police seek information in home invasion, shooting

LIMA — Lima police are seeking information surrounding an apparent home invasion Monday morning in which firearms were discharged but no serious injuries were sustained.

According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday officers from the LPD were dispatched to 1636 W. Wayne St. in reference to a possible shooting. Upon their arrival, officers were advised no one was shot, but two victims were threatened and struck with firearms during an apparent robbery.

The house was occupied by three people at the time of the robbery, police said. Two shots were fired by the suspects in the residence. None of the victims received medical treatment for their injuries, and the suspects were gone prior to officers’ arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are still trying to cultivate the suspect’s identities. The victim’s names are not being released at this time.

Persons with any information about the incident are asked contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444, Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867) or Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181.