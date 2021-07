Timing in line and timing in the markets. Unfortunately for drone company Draganfly (DPRO), its uplist timing couldn't have been much worse. I'm not one to shy away from speaking out even against my own positions when I feel it is warranted. When I saw the offering price this morning, I immediately felt it warranted speaking out; however, as I have a chance to unwrap some things, I'm adjusting to a position of disappointed and frustrated in the short-term but also accepting "it is what it is" short-term and this event doesn't change much for my long-term view.