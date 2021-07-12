Agent Ben Hankinson talks Da Beauty League, his career in the NHL, with the Gophers and at Edina and more on The Rink Live podcast
Ben Hankinson has been on the hockey scene in the state for decades. He played for Edina High School before playing for the University of Minnesota (1987-91) and then in the NHL and in the minor leagues and as a player agent since he retired from playing. Hankinson is one of the founders of Da Beauty League, which begins play on Wednesday, July 14. It is a summer league played for charity with players from pro and college hockey and games are played at Braemar Arena in Edina. A fun conversation about his career on and off the ice with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.www.bemidjipioneer.com
