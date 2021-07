Albemarle Corp. ( ALB) is a specialty chemical company with bullish charts. We recommended the stock way back on Aug. 18, 2020 where we wrote that, "ALB won't be a sexy stock to bring up at a virtual cocktail party but it will probably be a name you won't be ashamed of either. Traders could go long ALB in the $90-$95 area risking a close below $85. The $114 area and then the $148 area are our price objectives."