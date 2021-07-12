Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

No, Babe Ruth was not the last two-way baseball player to have a season like Shohei Ohtani

KHOU
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani is the center of attention in the baseball world. This year alone, he’s become the first player in 100 years to start a game as a pitcher while leading Major League Baseball in home runs, he’s struck out more batters than any other player to ever hit 25 home runs in a season and he’s hit more home runs than any other player to start more than 10 games at pitcher in a season.

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Bullet Rogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Player#Baseball Reference#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox#Yankees#Alexspeier#Fangraphs#American Studies#Middlebury College#The National League#The American League#The Negro National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen A. Smith accused of racism and xenophobia for saying Shohei Ohtani can't be the face of baseball when he needs a translator

The Japanese-born Los Angeles Angels baseball player Ohtani has become a major star this season, leading Major League Baseball in home runs while also excelling as a pitcher. But because Ohtani speaks through a translator, Smith said he couldn't see Ohtani as the face of baseball. “I don’t think it helps that the number one face, is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying, in THIS COUNTRY,” he said Monday morning on ESPN's First Take. After considerable backlash, including from his ESPN colleague Mina Kimes, Smith tweeted a video saying that "people are misinterpreting what I’m saying. I’m not talking about the state of the game. I’m talking about the marketability and the promotion of the sport.” But as pointed out on Twitter, Ohtani is already considered one of MLB's most marketable stars. UPDATE: Stephen A. Smith has now apologized, saying "I screwed up": Noting the uptick in violence against Asian Americans, Smith wrote: "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this community, it should’ve elevated my sensitivities even more,” Smith wrote in part. “Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it’s on me, and me alone.” Smith also wrote "I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself."
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rumors: 4 first base upgrades to target at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are sitting pretty on top of the American League East with only a couple of glaring weaknesses of concern. One of those areas in need of an upgrade is first base where top prospect Bobby Dalbec is struggling with consistency at the plate and the team has been unlucky with anyone else they have tried at the position.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian reportedly won’t sign

The Red Sox will receive a compensatory pick in next year's second round if Fabian refuses to sign. The Red Sox’s seemingly magical season may have hit a bit of a snag: According to Peter Gammons, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian will not sign after the Red Sox took him in the second round.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox rumors: 3 big splash sluggers to acquire at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox will either make a big splash at the MLB Trade Deadline or make some minor moves to keep the wheels turning. Of course, we are hoping for a big splash, if it makes sense. With a team like the Tampa Bay Rays already making a big move in adding Nelson Cruz, the Red Sox do need to counter in some way with the Rays breathing down their throat in the AL East.
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan faces charges after getting demolished by security for on-field dash

The Bronx Bombers fan who sprinted onto the field at Yankee Stadium only to get absolutely demolished by security has been criminally charged for the stunt, authorities said Wednesday. Leonardo Lertora-Leiva, 25, was hit with a desk-appearance ticket for criminal trespass and a violation of local law, according to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy