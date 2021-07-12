No, Babe Ruth was not the last two-way baseball player to have a season like Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is absolutely dominating baseball with the bat, and his arm, and here, we look at four Las Vegas Raiders who could play both ways as well. One of the biggest stories in sports right now is the play of Shohei Ohtani, who is taking Major League Baseball by storm. Not only is he one of the best pitchers in the league, but he is the best power hitter, begging the question, which Las Vegas Raiders players could possibly play both ways in the NFL.