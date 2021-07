Calling all local artists: Aug. 8 is the deadline to apply for the first two rounds of the Palo Alto Public Art Program's new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King Artist Residency. Individual artists or teams based in Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz and San Francisco counties are eligible to apply for the opportunity, which will involve engaging the community in conversations on equity and including in Palo Alto and culminating in an artwork to be displayed at King Plaza in front of Palo Alto City Hall for six months to a year.