Edwin Carter Stewart, Age 78, Baldwin

Edwin Carter Stewart, of Baldwin, Georgia passed away peacefully at home following an extended illness on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 78. Carter was born at home on May 24, 1943 in Banks County, Georgia to the late William Stewart and Inez Chitwood Stewart. He graduated from South Habersham High School in 1961. Carter became the first college graduate in the family when graduated from the University of Georgia as a scholarship recipient from baseball legend Ty Cobb, his mother’s 1st cousin. He taught high school history for a few years before returning to UGA for a degree from its School of Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist at Commerce Drug in Commerce, Georgia before opening his own pharmacy, Homer Drug in Homer, Georgia where he was devoted to his work and cherished his daily interactions with customers. As the only pharmacy in Banks County for many years, this store and its owner with the out-sized personality held a prominent place in the community. A truly memorable character, Carter never forgot a name or a face, and he loved to regale his listeners with stories and memories from the past. One always knew where Carter stood on any issue, as he was quick to share his opinion and perspective. He was a great storyteller who had a witty and impressive comeback in almost any conversation. Carter remained a handsome man even in his later years, with a head full of hair and striking blue eyes.