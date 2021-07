Should Investors Be Watching These Top E-Commerce Stocks Right Now?. With the broader stock market recovering from Monday’s major dips, investors could be wondering what stocks to buy now. If anything, e-commerce stocks would be a viable candidate given the current market conditions. Now, for the most part, many attribute Monday’s losses to fears over the rising number of Delta variant coronavirus cases in the U.S. Understandably, the Delta variant is more infectious than most other variants. Because of all this, investors may want to consider investing in industries that flourished during the pandemic last year.