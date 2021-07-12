Cancel
Austin, MN

Martin Theodore Ehmke, 95

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Theodore Ehmke, 95 and 9 months, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at The Cedars of Austin. Martin was born October 9, 1925 in Waltham, Minnesota to Carl and Anna (Paape) Ehmke. He attended school in Waltham through eighth grade and went on to attend Hayfield High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was stationed on the USS Dobbin where he spent time in Guam and New Guinea. After his service, Martin was united in marriage to Viola Schwartz on November 16, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dexter Township. Over the years, they enjoyed their time dancing at the Terp, gardening and traveling to Arizona for the winter. After 54 years of marriage, Viola passed away November 8, 2001.

