Patricia A. Dittman, 79 of Butler passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born in St. Petersburg, PA on September 20, 1941 to the late Charles and Leona (Stein) Dittman. Pat enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was taking care of and sharing her life with her nieces and nephews. She was the loving sister of Margaret Johnston, Delores (Don) Bell, John (Patricia) Dittman, Dick Dittman, and a large and loving family. She will be forever missed by her beloved Mike Dittman, Stephanie Blessing, and her caretaker Cathy “Kate” Beichner. She was preceded in death by her siblings Chuck Dittman, June Robinson, Betty Johnson, and Bob Dittman. All services will be held privately through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001 WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.