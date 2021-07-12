Transportation: A Conversation with the Secretary

Kevin Stinnett: In the 18 months you’ve been in this position, what has been your biggest surprise going from being mayor of Lexington to Transportation Cabinet secretary?. Jim Gray: I now realize how much authority the state has over cities—and how much cities and towns rely on transportation. Every day I get a call, text or email from a local official somewhere in the state. I have given them all my cell number to be accessible; the governor told me to and I was happy to do it. I realize how essential transportation infrastructure is to the state. There is not a week that goes by that a county or town isn’t calling about a potential project—a new turning lane, an access road or industrial park. That’s all good; it shows our economy is growing across the state.