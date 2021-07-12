Summer camps hit with COVID outbreaks -- are schools next?

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is recommending schools follow C-D-C guidance this fall. They recommend everyone age 12 and older be vaccinated before returning to in-person school, sports or other activities; and that all students, teachers, staff and visitors should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said, "our kids deserve a worry-free, safe and fun fall back in the classroom, including participating in sports and doing activities with friends -- and taking easy preventive measures like getting vaccinated will help ensure that they can do just that, and be kids again." Malcolm says at this point they will *not* re-impose mask mandates in any area of Minnesota, despite the new C-D-C guidelines...